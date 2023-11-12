Live Radio
Curry scores 17, Grand Canyon knocks off Northern Arizona 89-55

The Associated Press

November 12, 2023, 8:34 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Sydney Curry scored 17 points as Grand Canyon beat Northern Arizona 89-55 on Sunday night.

Curry shot 7 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Antelopes (2-0). Collin Moore scored 12 points and added five rebounds and four steals. Ray Harrison went 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points. Gabe McGlothan grabbed 14 rebounds and scored seven points.

Liam Lloyd finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Lumberjacks (0-2). Northern Arizona also got nine points from Oakland Fort. Carson Basham also recorded seven points.

Grand Canyon’s next game is Friday against San Francisco, and Northern Arizona visits Seattle on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

