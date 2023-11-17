Curry leads Army against Quinnipiac after 20-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-1) at Army Black Knights (0-3) West Point, New York; Friday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-1) at Army Black Knights (0-3)

West Point, New York; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -3.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Ryan Curry scored 20 points in Army’s 72-64 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

Army went 17-16 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Black Knights allowed opponents to score 70.4 points per game and shoot 44.6% from the field last season.

Quinnipiac went 11-10 in MAAC action and 9-6 on the road a season ago. The Bobcats gave up 69.7 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

