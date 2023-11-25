CSU Northridge secures 84-48 victory over Mississippi Valley State

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Keonte Jones’ 17 points helped CSU Northridge defeat Mississippi Valley State 84-48 on Friday. Jones added…

Jones added nine rebounds for the Matadors (4-2). De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 14 points and Jasman Sangha added 13.

The Delta Devils (0-6) were led by Rayquan Brown, who recorded 20 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

