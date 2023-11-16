CSU Fullerton visits UCF following Sellers’ 22-point showing

CSU Fullerton Titans (1-1) at UCF Knights (1-1) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -9.5; over/under…

CSU Fullerton Titans (1-1) at UCF Knights (1-1)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -9.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts the CSU Fullerton Titans after Jaylin Sellers scored 22 points in UCF’s 88-72 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

UCF finished 19-15 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Knights averaged 13.8 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

CSU Fullerton finished 20-13 overall a season ago while going 7-8 on the road. The Titans averaged 10.4 assists per game on 23.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.