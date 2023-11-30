CSU Fullerton plays North Dakota following Jones’ 30-point game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-1) at CSU Fullerton Titans (2-4) Fullerton, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-1) at CSU Fullerton Titans (2-4)

Fullerton, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton hosts the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Max Jones scored 30 points in CSU Fullerton’s 85-72 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Titans have gone 1-0 at home. CSU Fullerton gives up 73.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.0 points per game.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 1-1 on the road. North Dakota scores 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

CSU Fullerton’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game North Dakota gives up. North Dakota averages 78.4 points per game, 4.6 more than the 73.8 CSU Fullerton allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 18.5 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Titans. Donovan Oday is averaging 10.8 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 49.0% for CSU Fullerton.

B.J. Omot is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 16.0 points and 2.6 rebounds for North Dakota.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.