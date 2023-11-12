CSU Bakersfield visits Cal following Cone’s 22-point outing

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1) at California Golden Bears (1-1) Berkeley, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal faces the…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1) at California Golden Bears (1-1)

Berkeley, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal faces the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Jalen Cole scored 22 points in Cal’s 87-79 loss to the Pacific Tigers.

Cal went 3-29 overall with a 3-14 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Golden Bears averaged 58.3 points per game last season, 12.1 on free throws and 14.7 from beyond the arc.

CSU Bakersfield went 11-22 overall with a 3-12 record on the road a season ago. The Roadrunners averaged 60.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.7 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

