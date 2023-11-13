Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » CSU Bakersfield visits Cal…

CSU Bakersfield visits Cal after Cone’s 22-point outing

The Associated Press

November 13, 2023, 3:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1) at California Golden Bears (1-1)

Berkeley, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -12.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal faces the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Jalen Cole scored 22 points in Cal’s 87-79 loss to the Pacific Tigers.

Cal went 3-29 overall a season ago while going 3-14 at home. The Golden Bears averaged 58.3 points per game while shooting 39.1% from the field and 29.8% from 3-point range last season.

CSU Bakersfield went 3-12 on the road and 11-22 overall a season ago. The Roadrunners averaged 6.2 steals, 3.0 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up