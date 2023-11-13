CSU Bakersfield visits Cal after Cone’s 22-point outing

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1) at California Golden Bears (1-1) Berkeley, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1) at California Golden Bears (1-1)

Berkeley, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -12.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal faces the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Jalen Cole scored 22 points in Cal’s 87-79 loss to the Pacific Tigers.

Cal went 3-29 overall a season ago while going 3-14 at home. The Golden Bears averaged 58.3 points per game while shooting 39.1% from the field and 29.8% from 3-point range last season.

CSU Bakersfield went 3-12 on the road and 11-22 overall a season ago. The Roadrunners averaged 6.2 steals, 3.0 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

