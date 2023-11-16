Live Radio
CSU Bakersfield secures 77-44 victory over Saint Katherine

The Associated Press

November 16, 2023, 5:33 PM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Kaleb Higgins scored 13 points as Cal State Bakersfield beat Saint Katherine 77-44 on Thursday.

Higgins shot 5 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Roadrunners (2-2). Tom Mark scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Marvin McGhee shot 4 for 9 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Firebirds were led in scoring by Maur Tablada, who finished with eight points. Saint Katherine also got seven points and seven rebounds from Jaylin Turner. Chris Harper also had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

