CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners start season at home against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Southern Utah Thunderbirds at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners

Bakersfield, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -2.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners open the season at home against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

CSU Bakersfield finished 11-22 overall last season while going 6-8 at home. The Roadrunners averaged 60.5 points per game while shooting 41.4% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point distance last season.

Southern Utah went 14-7 in WAC play and 5-8 on the road a season ago. The Thunderbirds averaged 82.8 points per game last season, 16.8 on free throws and 25.5 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

