Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » CSU Bakersfield hosts Southern…

CSU Bakersfield hosts Southern Utah to tip off season

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 2:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Southern Utah Thunderbirds at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners

Bakersfield, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -3; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners start the season at home against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

CSU Bakersfield finished 11-22 overall last season while going 6-8 at home. The Roadrunners shot 41.4% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range last season.

Southern Utah went 24-13 overall with a 5-8 record on the road last season. The Thunderbirds gave up 74.7 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up