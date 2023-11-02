CSU Bakersfield hosts Southern Utah to tip off season

Southern Utah Thunderbirds at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners
Bakersfield, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -3; over/under is 137
BOTTOM LINE: The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners start the season at home against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.
CSU Bakersfield finished 11-22 overall last season while going 6-8 at home. The Roadrunners shot 41.4% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range last season.
Southern Utah went 24-13 overall with a 5-8 record on the road last season. The Thunderbirds gave up 74.7 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
