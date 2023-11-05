CSU Bakersfield hosts Southern Utah for season opener

Southern Utah Thunderbirds at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners Bakersfield, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -2; over/under is…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners

Bakersfield, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -2; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners start the season at home against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

CSU Bakersfield went 6-8 at home a season ago while going 11-22 overall. The Roadrunners allowed opponents to score 64.7 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

Southern Utah went 24-13 overall a season ago while going 5-8 on the road. The Thunderbirds shot 46.5% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.