CSU Bakersfield hosts Southern Utah for season opener

Southern Utah Thunderbirds at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners
Bakersfield, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -2; over/under is 135.5
BOTTOM LINE: The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners start the season at home against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.
CSU Bakersfield went 6-8 at home a season ago while going 11-22 overall. The Roadrunners allowed opponents to score 64.7 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.
Southern Utah went 24-13 overall a season ago while going 5-8 on the road. The Thunderbirds shot 46.5% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
