Cross scores 31, UMass defeats Central Connecticut State 89-60

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Matt Cross’ 31 points led UMass past Central Connecticut State 89-60 on Wednesday.

Cross added nine rebounds for the Minutemen (3-1). Josh Cohen scored 26 points and added seven rebounds. Jaylen Curry shot 5 for 7, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Jayden Brown finished with 15 points for the Blue Devils (1-4). Abdul Momoh added 11 points and two blocks for CCSU. Tre Breland III also recorded 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

