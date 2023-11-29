Cross and Tulane host Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) at Tulane Green Wave (4-1) New Orleans; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) at Tulane Green Wave (4-1)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -13.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Kevin Cross scored 24 points in Tulane’s 84-81 victory against the California Golden Bears.

The Green Wave are 3-0 in home games. Tulane averages 86.4 points while outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The Panthers are 2-2 in road games. Prairie View A&M is second in the SWAC with 36.7 rebounds per game led by Brian Myles averaging 7.7.

Tulane’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Tulane allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cross is scoring 19.2 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Green Wave. Sion James is averaging 15.4 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 61.0% for Tulane.

Charles Smith IV is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Chris Felix Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 3.8 rebounds for Prairie View A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

