Cross’ 23 lead Tulane over Northwestern State 88-71

The Associated Press

November 9, 2023, 9:56 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kevin Cross scored 23 points as Tulane beat Northwestern State 88-71 on Thursday night.

Cross added eight rebounds and six assists for the Green Wave (2-0). Kolby King scored 20 points and added four steals. Collin Holloway had 18 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line.

Ryan Forrest finished with 23 points for the Demons (1-1). JT Warren added 13 points for Northwestern State. In addition, Braelon Bush finished with 11 points.

NEXT UP

Tulane plays Friday against Sacramento State at home. Northwestern State hosts Stephen F. Austin on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

