Croskey scores 21, leads South Carolina State over North Florida 87-77

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Omar Croskey’s 21 points helped South Carolina State defeat North Florida 87-77 on Monday night. Croskey…

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Omar Croskey’s 21 points helped South Carolina State defeat North Florida 87-77 on Monday night.

Croskey added five rebounds and six steals for the Bulldogs (2-1). Mitchel Taylor added 17 points while shooting 7 of 8 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line, and they also had three steals. Wilson Dubinsky was 3 of 9 shooting (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Ospreys (2-1) were led by Chaz Lanier, who recorded 18 points. Jah Nze added 12 points and two steals for North Florida. In addition, Dorian James had 11 points.

NEXT UP

South Carolina State plays Samford on the road on Friday, and North Florida hosts Presbyterian on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.