Croskey leads South Carolina State against Samford after 21-point outing

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-1) at Samford Bulldogs (1-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -16.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State visits the Samford Bulldogs after Omar Croskey scored 21 points in South Carolina State’s 87-77 win over the North Florida Ospreys.

Samford went 13-3 at home last season while going 21-11 overall. The Samford Bulldogs averaged 11.7 assists per game on 26.0 made field goals last season.

South Carolina State went 5-26 overall a season ago while going 1-19 on the road. The South Carolina State Bulldogs averaged 14.0 assists per game on 27.0 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

