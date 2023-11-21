Crawford’s 18 lead Louisiana Tech past Southern Utah 67-53

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Isaiah Crawford scored 18 points as Louisiana Tech beat Southern Utah 67-53 on Tuesday night. Crawford…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Isaiah Crawford scored 18 points as Louisiana Tech beat Southern Utah 67-53 on Tuesday night.

Crawford also added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-1). Daniel Batcho added 10 points while shooting 4 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the foul line, and he also had 12 rebounds and three blocks. Jaylin Henderson had 10 points and went 4 of 9 from the field.

Zion Young finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for the Thunderbirds (1-3). Braden Housley added 16 points for Southern Utah. Dominique Ford also had eight points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.