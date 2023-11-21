Live Radio
Crawford’s 18 lead Louisiana Tech past Southern Utah 67-53

The Associated Press

November 21, 2023, 6:54 PM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Isaiah Crawford scored 18 points as Louisiana Tech beat Southern Utah 67-53 on Tuesday night.

Crawford also added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-1). Daniel Batcho added 10 points while shooting 4 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the foul line, and he also had 12 rebounds and three blocks. Jaylin Henderson had 10 points and went 4 of 9 from the field.

Zion Young finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for the Thunderbirds (1-3). Braden Housley added 16 points for Southern Utah. Dominique Ford also had eight points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

