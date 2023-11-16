Crawford scores 24 in Louisiana Tech’s 73-63 victory against UL Monroe

MONROE, La. (AP) — Isaiah Crawford had 24 points in Louisiana Tech’s 73-63 victory over UL Monroe on Thursday night.…

MONROE, La. (AP) — Isaiah Crawford had 24 points in Louisiana Tech’s 73-63 victory over UL Monroe on Thursday night.

Crawford added nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-1). Daniel Batcho scored 12 points, going 5 of 7 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Jaylin Henderson had 12 points and shot 3 for 7 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Nika Metskhvarishvili finished with 15 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Warhawks (1-2). Tyreke Locure added 15 points, four assists and three steals for UL Monroe. AD Diedhiou also had eight points and six rebounds.

