Crawford scores 24 in Louisiana Tech’s 73-63 victory against UL Monroe

The Associated Press

November 16, 2023, 10:44 PM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Isaiah Crawford had 24 points in Louisiana Tech’s 73-63 victory over UL Monroe on Thursday night.

Crawford added nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-1). Daniel Batcho scored 12 points, going 5 of 7 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Jaylin Henderson had 12 points and shot 3 for 7 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Nika Metskhvarishvili finished with 15 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Warhawks (1-2). Tyreke Locure added 15 points, four assists and three steals for UL Monroe. AD Diedhiou also had eight points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

