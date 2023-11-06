Live Radio
Counter scores 20 as IUPUI knocks off Division III Spalding 70-63 to begin the season

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 1:46 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jlynn Counter scored 20 points in IUPUI’s 70-63 win over Division III Spalding on Monday to begin the regular season.

Counter was 8 of 13 shooting and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Jaguars. Abdou Samb scored 10 points while going 2 of 4 and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. DJ Jackson had eight points and finished 3 of 6 from the floor.

Spalding was led by Anthony Dillard, who posted 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Andre Crawford added 17 points and eight rebounds, and Jacoby Johnson recorded 11 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

IUPUI plays Friday against Valparaiso on the road.

