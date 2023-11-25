Council scores 18 and Wagner wins 64-51 against NJIT

NEW YORK (AP) — Melvin Council Jr.’s 18 points helped Wagner defeat NJIT 64-51 on Saturday. Council had five rebounds…

NEW YORK (AP) — Melvin Council Jr.’s 18 points helped Wagner defeat NJIT 64-51 on Saturday.

Council had five rebounds for the Seahawks (2-3). Javier Esquerra Trelles scored 12 points and added four steals.

Tariq Francis finished with 17 points and two steals for the Highlanders (1-4). Sebastian Robinson added 11 points for NJIT.

