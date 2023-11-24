Live Radio
Cotton’s 23 points lead Hawaii past UT Rio Grande Valley 76-57

The Associated Press

November 24, 2023, 10:29 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Matthue Cotton’s 23 points helped Hawaii defeat UT Rio Grande Valley 76-57 on Friday night in the Acrisure Invitational.

Cotton shot 7 for 10 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Rainbow Warriors (4-0). Noel Coleman scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Bernardo da Silva had 14 points.

Elijah Elliott finished with 18 points and two steals for the Vaqueros (2-4). UT Rio Grande Valley also got eight points and 13 rebounds from Ahren Freeman. In addition, Hasan Abdul-Hakim had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

