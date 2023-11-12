Cotie McMahon scores 22 points, leads No. 7 Ohio State women past IUPUI 108-58

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 22 points and six other Buckeyes reached double figures as No. 7 Ohio…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 22 points and six other Buckeyes reached double figures as No. 7 Ohio State beat IUPUI 108-58 on Sunday.

Ohio State forced 28 turnovers, including 20 in the first half, and took a 59-31 halftime lead. The Buckeyes led by as many as 54 points in the fourth quarter.

“I thought we played hard today,” Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said. “Our execution was better, we took care of the ball better and we moved the ball better and it resulted in much better shots than we got last Monday.”

IUPUI’s Katie Davidson had 23 points and five rebounds.

“We expected that they were going to press for almost 40 minutes, and they’re very good at what they do,” IUPUI coach Kate Bruce said. “Unfortunately, you turn the ball over against this team, it’s going to be two or three points and that happened to us pretty early and I felt like we just couldn’t get out of it.”

Taiyier Parks and Taylor Thierry each scored 12 points, Jacy Sheldon and Celeste Taylor each scored 11 points and Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 10 points in the Buckeyes’ home opener.

MCMAHON BOUNCES BACK

Ohio State didn’t get the result it wanted when it lost to No. 21 USC on Monday, and McMahon shot a lowly 3 for 11 against the Trojans.

McMahon responded in a big way on Saturday, shooting 63.6% and going 8 for 10 at the free-throw line.

“Coming off of a loss, I feel like any team would be more connected going into the next game,” McMahon said. “I feel like today we kind of just thought that there’s nobody else — just all we have is each other, so that’s kind of what we took it as.”

STIFLING DEFENSE

Ohio State’s 28 turnovers are its most in a game since forcing 27 at Michigan on Feb. 20.

“We were much more aggressive,” McGuff said. “We really had a lot more pressure on the ball and we were kind of flying around. We were sprinting up the court when the ball got ahead of us, and we weren’t doing that against USC, so much better performance today in that area.”

BIG PICTURE

IUPUI: The Jaguars lost second-leading scorer Jazmyn Turner because of an apparent left ankle injury late in the first quarter. Turner shot 3 of 4 from the field and sparked the team with seven points.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes’ full-court press showed up again. The team had 11 steals.

UP NEXT

IUPUI: Hosts Marquette on Wednesday.

Ohio State: Hosts Boston College on Thursday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.