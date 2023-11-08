Cornell wins 107-86 against SUNY Morrisville

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Beccles had 15 points in Cornell’s 107-86 win against Morrisville State on Wednesday night. Beccles…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Beccles had 15 points in Cornell’s 107-86 win against Morrisville State on Wednesday night.

Beccles shot 6 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Big Red (2-0). Cooper Noard scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds. Chris Cain was 5 of 8 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points, while adding three blocks.

Brandon Kulakowski finished with 15 points for the Mustangs. Morrisville State also got 13 points and two steals from Daimarr Miller. In addition, Jakhi Lucas finished with 11 points, five assists and four steals.

Cornell visits Fordham on Saturday.

