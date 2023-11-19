Cornell secures 88-70 victory over CSU Fullerton, will play for Jacksonville Classic title

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — Cooper Noard’s 18 points helped Cornell defeat CSU Fullerton 88-70 on Sunday to advance to…

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — Cooper Noard’s 18 points helped Cornell defeat CSU Fullerton 88-70 on Sunday to advance to the championship game of the Jacksonville Classic tournament’s Bay Division

The Big Red (4-1) will face Utah Valley in Monday’s championship game.

Noard was 6 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Big Red (4-1). Chris Manon scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line, and added six rebounds and three steals. Guy Ragland Jr. shot 5 for 9, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Titans (1-3) were led in scoring by Max Jones, who finished with 23 points and two steals. Dominic Brewton added 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals for CSU Fullerton. In addition, Beril Kabamba finished with nine points.

Cal State Fullerton will face Southern Miss in the consolation game Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

