Cornell plays Monmouth, seeks 4th straight home win

Monmouth Hawks (4-3) at Cornell Big Red (5-1)

Ithaca, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Big Red take on Monmouth.

The Big Red have gone 1-0 in home games. Cornell ranks eighth in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 76.3 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The Hawks are 1-2 on the road. Monmouth gives up 73.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Cornell averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 9.1 per game Monmouth allows. Monmouth averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Cornell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Noard is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 12 points. Chris Manon is shooting 63.4% and averaging 11.8 points for Cornell.

Xander Rice is averaging 20 points and 3.9 assists for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 11.7 points for Monmouth.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

