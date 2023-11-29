Cornell plays Monmouth, seeks 4th straight home win

Monmouth Hawks (4-3) at Cornell Big Red (5-1) Ithaca, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red…

Monmouth Hawks (4-3) at Cornell Big Red (5-1)

Ithaca, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -11.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts Monmouth looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Big Red have gone 1-0 in home games. Cornell averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hawks are 1-2 in road games. Monmouth is fifth in the CAA with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Nikita Konstantynovskyi averaging 2.3.

Cornell averages 85.7 points, 12.7 more per game than the 73.0 Monmouth gives up. Monmouth averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Cornell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Noard is shooting 48.0% and averaging 12.0 points for the Big Red. Keller Boothby is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Cornell.

Xander Rice is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 11.7 points for Monmouth.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

