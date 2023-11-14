Cornell plays George Mason on 3-game win streak

Cornell Big Red (3-0) at George Mason Patriots (2-0) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cornell will try…

Cornell Big Red (3-0) at George Mason Patriots (2-0)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Big Red take on George Mason.

George Mason finished 20-13 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Patriots averaged 4.6 steals, 3.1 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

Cornell went 17-11 overall a season ago while going 6-8 on the road. The Big Red averaged 81.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.0 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

