Cornell Big Red play the George Mason Patriots, look for 4th straight win

Cornell Big Red (3-0) at George Mason Patriots (2-0)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -3; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over George Mason.

George Mason finished 20-13 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Patriots shot 45.1% from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range last season.

Cornell went 17-11 overall a season ago while going 6-8 on the road. The Big Red averaged 9.7 steals, 2.3 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

