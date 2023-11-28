Corbin leads Robert Morris against Northern Kentucky

Robert Morris Colonials (2-4) at Northern Kentucky Norse (3-3) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris…

Robert Morris Colonials (2-4) at Northern Kentucky Norse (3-3)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris visits the Northern Kentucky Norse after Josh Corbin scored 34 points in Robert Morris’ 97-86 victory against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Norse are 3-0 in home games. Northern Kentucky is seventh in the Horizon League scoring 72.5 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Colonials are 0-3 on the road. Robert Morris ranks ninth in the Horizon League with 20.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Markeese Hastings averaging 7.0.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 47.0% Robert Morris allows to opponents. Robert Morris averages 70.2 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 74.0 Northern Kentucky gives up to opponents.

The Norse and Colonials face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Vinson is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Norse. Marques Warrick is averaging 16.5 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 35.2% for Northern Kentucky.

Justice Williams is averaging 16 points for the Colonials. TJ Wainwright is averaging 12.7 points for Robert Morris.

