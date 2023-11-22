Corbett scores 18, Chicago State defeats Morgan State 84-83

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Jahsean Corbett scored 18 points as Chicago State beat Morgan State 84-83 on Wednesday in the…

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Jahsean Corbett scored 18 points as Chicago State beat Morgan State 84-83 on Wednesday in the third place game of the Mayan Division of the Cancun Challenge.

Corbett had eight rebounds and four steals for the Cougars (2-5). Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Brent Davis went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 14 points.

The Bears (2-5) were led in scoring by Wynston Tabbs, who finished with 23 points and two steals. Ahmarie Simpkins added 22 points and three steals for Morgan State. Kameron Hobbs also put up 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

