Coppin State visits Miami (OH) following Hunter’s 21-point game

Coppin State Eagles (0-4) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-2)

Oxford, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts the Coppin State Eagles after Darweshi Hunter scored 21 points in Miami (OH)’s 75-65 loss to the Texas State Bobcats.

Miami (OH) went 12-20 overall with a 9-9 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The RedHawks averaged 13.8 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.

Coppin State finished 5-16 on the road and 9-23 overall a season ago. The Eagles averaged 72.0 points per game last season, 14.9 from the free-throw line and 25.2 from 3-point range.

