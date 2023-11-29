Coppin State takes on UMBC, looks to stop 7-game skid

UMBC Retrievers (4-4) at Coppin State Eagles (0-7) Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State aims to stop…

UMBC Retrievers (4-4) at Coppin State Eagles (0-7)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State aims to stop its seven-game losing streak when the Eagles play UMBC.

The Eagles have gone 0-1 at home. Coppin State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Retrievers are 1-3 in road games. UMBC ranks third in the America East with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Dion Brown averaging 2.4.

Coppin State is shooting 35.4% from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points lower than the 45.3% UMBC allows to opponents. UMBC averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Coppin State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Winston is shooting 33.8% and averaging 9.4 points for the Eagles. Malik Battle is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers for Coppin State.

Brown is shooting 46.2% and averaging 14.9 points for the Retrievers. Khydarius Smith is averaging 14.3 points for UMBC.

