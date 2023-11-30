Coppin State takes on UMBC, aims to break 7-game skid

UMBC Retrievers (4-4) at Coppin State Eagles (0-7) Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Retrievers -10; over/under is…

UMBC Retrievers (4-4) at Coppin State Eagles (0-7)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Retrievers -10; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State will try to stop its seven-game losing streak when the Eagles take on UMBC.

The Eagles have gone 0-1 at home. Coppin State allows 72.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 21.3 points per game.

The Retrievers have gone 1-3 away from home. UMBC is fifth in the America East with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Devan Sapp averaging 3.6.

Coppin State is shooting 35.4% from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points lower than the 45.3% UMBC allows to opponents. UMBC has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 47.1% shooting opponents of Coppin State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Winston is shooting 33.8% and averaging 9.4 points for the Eagles. Malik Battle is averaging 5.1 points for Coppin State.

Dion Brown is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Retrievers. Khydarius Smith is averaging 14.3 points and 4.1 rebounds for UMBC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.