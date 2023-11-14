Coppin State takes on Louisville, looks to stop 3-game slide

Coppin State Eagles (0-3) at Louisville Cardinals (1-1) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State aims to…

Coppin State Eagles (0-3) at Louisville Cardinals (1-1)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State aims to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory against Louisville.

Louisville finished 4-13 at home a season ago while going 4-28 overall. The Cardinals shot 42.1% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range last season.

Coppin State finished 4-11 in MEAC action and 5-16 on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 72.0 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.