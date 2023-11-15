Coppin State faces Louisville, seeks to stop 3-game skid

Coppin State Eagles (0-3) at Louisville Cardinals (1-1) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -17; over/under…

Coppin State Eagles (0-3) at Louisville Cardinals (1-1)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -17; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State aims to end its three-game losing streak with a victory against Louisville.

Louisville finished 4-28 overall a season ago while going 4-13 at home. The Cardinals averaged 63.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.8 last season.

Coppin State went 9-23 overall with a 5-16 record on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 7.7 steals, 2.5 blocks and 14.3 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

