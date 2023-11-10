Coppin State Eagles to face the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers on the road

Coppin State Eagles (0-2) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (0-1) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Mount…

Coppin State Eagles (0-2) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (0-1)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers square off against the Coppin State Eagles.

Mount St. Mary’s went 13-20 overall last season while going 5-9 at home. The Mountaineers averaged 63.7 points per game last season, 26.7 in the paint, 11.4 off of turnovers and 4.8 on fast breaks.

Coppin State finished 9-23 overall last season while going 5-16 on the road. The Eagles shot 43.5% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

