Coppin State Eagles to face the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers on the road

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:41 AM

Coppin State Eagles (0-2) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (0-1)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers square off against the Coppin State Eagles.

Mount St. Mary’s went 13-20 overall last season while going 5-9 at home. The Mountaineers averaged 63.7 points per game last season, 26.7 in the paint, 11.4 off of turnovers and 4.8 on fast breaks.

Coppin State finished 9-23 overall last season while going 5-16 on the road. The Eagles shot 43.5% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

