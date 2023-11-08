Live Radio
Coppin State and Towson set for cross-conference game

The Associated Press

November 8, 2023, 3:44 AM

Towson Tigers (0-1) at Coppin State Eagles (0-1)

Baltimore; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State and Towson play in non-conference action.

Coppin State went 9-23 overall a season ago while going 4-6 at home. The Eagles averaged 7.7 steals, 2.5 blocks and 14.3 turnovers per game last season.

Towson went 21-12 overall with an 8-7 record on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 71.8 points per game last season, 12.3 from the free-throw line and 22.2 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

