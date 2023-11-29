Conway’s 14 help Oakland take down Detroit Mercy 65-50

DETROIT (AP) — Chris Conway had 14 points in Oakland’s 65-50 victory over Detroit Mercy on Wednesday night. Conway was…

DETROIT (AP) — Chris Conway had 14 points in Oakland’s 65-50 victory over Detroit Mercy on Wednesday night.

Conway was 4 of 9 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Golden Grizzlies (5-3). Jack Gohlke scored 11 points while going 4 of 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range), and added eight rebounds. Tuburu Niavalurua was 5 of 6 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Titans (0-7) were led by Jayden Stone, who posted 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Edoardo Del Cadia added 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Detroit Mercy. Marcus Tankersley also put up 10 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

