Columbia secures 75-56 victory against Maine

NEW YORK (AP) — Zine Eddine Bedri had 14 points in Columbia’s 75-56 victory against Maine on Saturday. Eddine Bedri…

NEW YORK (AP) — Zine Eddine Bedri had 14 points in Columbia’s 75-56 victory against Maine on Saturday.

Eddine Bedri went 5 of 10 from the field for the Lions (5-2). Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 12 points and Josh Odunowo had 10.

Peter Filipovity finished with 10 points and nine rebounds for the Black Bears (4-4). Kellen Tynes added 10 points, five assists and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.