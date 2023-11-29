Columbia secures 69-57 win over Loyola (Md.)

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa's 18 points helped Columbia defeat Loyola (Md.) 69-57 on Wednesday night.

De La Rosa was 5 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Lions (6-2). Avery Brown scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line, and added six rebounds. Kenny Noland was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding four steals. It was the sixth straight win for the Lions.

Deon Perry finished with 17 points and three steals for the Greyhounds (1-6). Chris Kuzemka added 15 points and four assists for Loyola. In addition, Golden Dike had eight points and 12 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

