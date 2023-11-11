Columbia Lions welcome the Albany (NY) Great Danes on Saturday

Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-1) at Columbia Lions (0-1) New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -6.5;…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-1) at Columbia Lions (0-1)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -6.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbia Lions host the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

Columbia finished 7-22 overall last season while going 6-9 at home. The Lions averaged 6.7 steals, 2.0 blocks and 12.9 turnovers per game last season.

Albany (NY) went 8-23 overall last season while going 2-16 on the road. The Great Danes averaged 11.7 assists per game on 23.4 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

