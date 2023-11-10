Columbia Lions to host the Albany (NY) Great Danes on Saturday

Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-1) at Columbia Lions (0-1) New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Columbia Lions…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-1) at Columbia Lions (0-1)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbia Lions host the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

Columbia went 7-22 overall last season while going 6-9 at home. The Lions averaged 11.7 assists per game on 24.0 made field goals last season.

Albany (NY) finished 2-16 on the road and 8-23 overall last season. The Great Danes averaged 12.5 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and 2.7 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

