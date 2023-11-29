Columbia Lions face the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds on 5-game win streak

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-5) at Columbia Lions (5-2) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -7.5; over/under…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-5) at Columbia Lions (5-2)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -7.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia will attempt to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory against Loyola (MD).

The Lions are 4-1 on their home court. Columbia is second in the Ivy League with 17.4 assists per game led by Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa averaging 2.3.

The Greyhounds are 1-3 on the road. Loyola (MD) has a 0-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Columbia’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Loyola (MD) allows. Loyola (MD) averages 67.8 points per game, 3.8 more than the 64.0 Columbia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: De La Rosa is shooting 45.6% and averaging 12.7 points for the Lions. Kenny Noland is averaging 8.3 points for Columbia.

D’Angelo Stines is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Greyhounds, while averaging 10 points. Deon Perry is averaging 12.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for Loyola (MD).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

