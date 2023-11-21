Columbia Lions face the Long Island Sharks on 3-game win streak

Long Island Sharks (0-3) at Columbia Lions (3-2) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -12.5; over/under…

Long Island Sharks (0-3) at Columbia Lions (3-2)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -12.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia comes into a matchup with LIU as winners of three games in a row.

The Lions have gone 2-1 in home games. Columbia averages 18.0 assists per game to lead the Ivy League, paced by Jaden Cooper with 3.0.

LIU went 1-14 on the road and 3-26 overall last season. The Sharks averaged 66.7 points per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 33.8% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

