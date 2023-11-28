Colorado uses huge run to pull away from Boston University

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Frida Formann scored 22 points and No. 7 Colorado used a 38-3 run starting late in…

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Frida Formann scored 22 points and No. 7 Colorado used a 38-3 run starting late in the third quarter to pull away from Boston University 85-55 on Tuesday night.

Trailing 50-47 with 2:27 left in the third, Colorado went on its spurt courtesy of the inside play of Quay Miller and Aaronette Vonleh, the driving of Jaylyn Sherrod and the outside shooting of Formann.

It all added up to a bounce-back win for the Buffaloes (7-1), who lost their first game of the season over the weekend to No. 5 North Carolina State at the Paradise Jam Classic.

Colorado led by as many as 13 points only to see the Terriers (5-2) storm back in the third quarter to take a brief lead. That’s when the Buffaloes focused on going inside — and turned up the defense. The Terriers went 1 for 8 with 10 turnovers in the fourth quarter.

Caitlin Weimar had 16 and 12 rebounds for Boston, while Alex Giannaros added 16. The Terriers fell to 0-6 all-time against teams in the Pac-12.

No. 6 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 85, CAL POLY 44

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 30 points for her record-setting fourth 30-point game of the season after getting hit in the nose and Southern California routed Cal Poly on Tuesday night.

Watkins snapped a tie with Trojan greats Lisa Leslie and Paula McGee, who had three 30-point efforts in their freshman years. Watkins was 10 of 19 from the floor and made all seven of her free throw attempts to go with four rebounds, four assists and four turnovers.

Watkins had 32 points in her collegiate debut against Ohio State, then scored 35 against Le Moyne and 31 against Penn State.

It took a collision under the basket with Cal Poly’s Natalia Ackerman to get USC’s star freshman out of the game in the third quarter with the Trojans leading by 26 points.

Playing with their highest ranking in the AP Top 25 poll in 29 years, the Trojans (6-0) made easy work of the overmatched Mustangs (2-5).

No. 12 UTAH 100, CARROLL COLLEGE 44

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 20 points, Gianna Kneepkens added 19 points and Utah beat NAIA-member Carroll College for its 20th straight home win.

Utah (6-1) reached the 100-point mark for the fifth time this season. The Utes also scored 98 points in a 64-point victory against Merrimack College on Friday.

Utah led 75-36 after three quarters. The Utes were shooting 70% from the field entering the fourth, including 12 of 17 from 3-point range. Carroll was 12 of 39 from the field with 13 turnovers. Utah also made its first 3-pointer of the fourth.

The Utes finished at 67% shooting with a 40-18 rebounding advantage.

Jamie Pickens, who averages 18.8 and 10.5 rebounds, was one of three players to score eight points for Carroll. The Fighting Saints played the game as an exhibition.

