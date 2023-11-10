Colorado State Rams to host the Wright State Raiders Friday

Wright State Raiders at Colorado State Rams Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -9; over/under…

Wright State Raiders at Colorado State Rams

Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -9; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado State Rams host the Wright State Raiders.

Colorado State went 9-7 at home a season ago while going 15-18 overall. The Rams allowed opponents to score 71.4 points per game and shoot 44.5% from the field last season.

Wright State went 18-15 overall with a 7-8 record on the road last season. The Raiders averaged 79.9 points per game while shooting 49.6% from the field and 35.7% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.