Colorado State Rams take on the Boston College Eagles

Boston College Eagles (4-0) vs. Colorado State Rams (4-0)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado State Rams square off against the Boston College Eagles in Kansas City, Missouri.

Colorado State went 15-18 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Rams averaged 5.7 steals, 2.5 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season.

Boston College finished 16-17 overall with a 6-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Eagles gave up 70.2 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

