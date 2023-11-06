Colorado State Rams start season at home against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Colorado State Rams Fort Collins, Colorado; Monday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -8.5; over/under…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Colorado State Rams

Fort Collins, Colorado; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -8.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado State Rams start the season at home against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

Colorado State went 15-18 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Rams averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 6.4 second-chance points and 17.4 bench points last season.

Louisiana Tech went 15-18 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 12.3 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.