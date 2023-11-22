Colorado State Rams face the Boston College Eagles

Boston College Eagles (4-0) vs. Colorado State Rams (4-0)
Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -5.5; over/under is 148
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado State Rams take on the Boston College Eagles in Kansas City, Missouri.
Colorado State went 15-18 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Rams allowed opponents to score 71.4 points per game and shoot 44.5% from the field last season.
Boston College went 16-17 overall with a 6-5 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Eagles averaged 6.3 steals, 3.5 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.
