Colorado State hosts UMKC after Stevens’ 24-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (2-1) at Colorado State Rams (3-0)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts the UMKC Kangaroos after Isaiah Stevens scored 24 points in Colorado State’s 83-64 victory against the Northern Colorado Bears.

Colorado State went 15-18 overall last season while going 9-7 at home. The Rams allowed opponents to score 71.4 points per game and shoot 44.5% from the field last season.

UMKC finished 3-11 on the road and 11-21 overall last season. The Kangaroos averaged 11.8 points off of turnovers, 13.5 second-chance points and 1.5 bench points last season.

